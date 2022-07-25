Belize’s Turtle Island Beach Resort Adds Microgrid

Turtle Island Beach Resort in Belize is switching from diesel backup power generation to a battery-powered clean energy microgrid system operated in an effort to move completely to renewable energy use.

The battery energy storage and management system will be deployed by On.Energy and is part of an isolated microgrid platform for Solar Axiom at the resort operated by Wyndham located off the coast of Belize near San Pedro. The On.Energy platform will help Turtle Island Beach Resort transition to 100% renewable energy.

The On.Energy battery storage system will be added to an existing solar energy system, which Solar Axiom will help the resort store solar-generated electricity at times when the sun isn’t shining. The batteries require low maintenance and have automatic operations and remote monitoring.

The resort says the project helps it with sustainable transitions as it makes current expansion plans. It also helps support the Belize green economy.

The microgrid will help Turtle Island Beach resort complete a 100% renewable energy loop, which is especially important with its remote location, according to Solar Axiom. The company helped develop a 175-kilowatt system at the resort last year.

Microgrids are increasingly being installed in a range of locations to help improve energy resiliency and advance clean energy transitions.

They have been installed within communities such as San Diego, military bases, and businesses like a setup at six bakeries in California. The global microgrid market is expected to be valued at more than $40 billion through 2026, according to Research and Markets.

Other resorts have recently undertaken energy efficiency projects as well. Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts is investing more than $1.6 million in renewable energy this year and Celtic Manor Resort in Wales has helped reduced energy costs by $1.25 million annually through various projects.

Overall, microgrids can help a location generate its energy efficiently by minimizing what is needed for production at the site without relying on a larger grid system, according to the Alliance to Save Energy. The energy systems, though, can also help with digital tools, such as smart systems to manage energy use.

Solar Axiom has several ongoing projects in addition to Turtle Island in the Caribbean, including sites in Honduras and the British Virgin Islands. Other On.Energy projects include sites in Nicaragua and Peru.