Carnrite and Persefoni Develop Climate Management Services to Help Private-Sector Clients

The Carnrite Group and Persefoni Inc. have announced the development of a Footprint Data Services offering to help clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

While new regulations are mandating climate disclosures across major markets including the US, UK and European Union, many businesses still lack the adequate resources and ability to accurately measure and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership will seek to help businesses at the start of their emission reduction journeys. The service will deliver access to new climate technology solutions so they can meet evolving investor and stakeholder demands.

The Footprint Data Services combines Persefoni’s SaaS climate management and carbon accounting platform with Carnrite’s sustainability advisory practice and carbon accounting expertise. Under the Footprint Data Services, Carnrite will fully manage the collection of activity level data from various organizational sources, format and prepare collected activity data, including the preparation of proxy datasets as needed, and upload the activity data into the Persefoni platform. Carnrite will also conduct data quality assurance and gap assessments to identify any outliers of the client’s carbon footprint. At the completion of the Footprint Data Services, Carnrite will provide clients with data governance and process recommendations to streamline on-going emissions reporting.

Persefoni CEO, Kentaro Kawamori, commented, “One of the most time-intensive parts of any carbon accounting process is identifying, sourcing, and readying data to be usable for calculations. The Carnrite Group has developed a deep expertise working with financial, operational, supply chain, and investment data that allows them to deliver a service for our joint customers that significantly reduces their time spent going through a carbon accounting process.”

Other helpful services in the private sector include Jupiter’s recent collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) that will bring enhanced data sources and analytics to accelerate project delivery and enhance customized insights for BCG’s public and private sector clients. BCG will use its ClimateImpact.AI platform to segment a company’s value chain to understand what drives profits, overlay transition and physical climate risks, identify “value at risk” hot spots, and then help the client prioritize areas of risk abatement and evaluate risk/cost trade-offs to reduce business risk and costs.

Carnrite has also released articles about energy prices and how to use carbon credits to offset emissions.

