Five Brands Have Been Named in the BlueMark Practice Leaderboard

Bain Capital Double Impact, Finance in Motion, LeapFrog Investments, Nuveen Private Equity Global Impact, and Trill Impact have been named the top brands of the BlueMark Practice Leaderboard.

BlueMark, an impact verification specialist, published its third annual report on best practices and trends in impact management featuring data and insights gleaned from the firm’s verifications of investor impact management practices. Impact management refers to the practice of measuring and managing a firm’s environmental and social impact.

BlueMark’s methodology is grounded in the Operating Principles for Impact Management (Impact Principles), a market standard for impact management practices.

The analysis is based on 60 verifications for impact investors managing a combined $160 billion in impact assets under management. This is double the sample size of last year’s edition of Making the Mark, which was based on 30 verifications for investors managing a combined $99 billion in impact assets under management. The larger sample size reflects the growing demand for impact verification and brings additional clarity into trends and challenges across the market.

BlueMark’s analysis also revealed several interesting trends across the impact investing industry: