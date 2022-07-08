Fort Riley Solar Energy Project Enters Third Phase

The third phase of a solar energy program at Fort Riley that will produce renewable energy for homes at the US Army installation is underway.

The phase will provide nearly 4.4 megawatts of energy from two ground mount solar arrays located at Fort Riley’s housing community. The project will also incorporate a microgrid to provide backup power to the units and other important facilities at the Army garrison.

Overall, the project being run by Corvias will provide almost 17 megawatts of renewable power to 40% of the homes on the military installation. The project is part of a $12 million energy upgrade for 3,800 homes at Fort Riley.

The Fort Riley project is among eight phases of sustainability efforts that Corvias and the Army are undertaking at three Army installations. When the Fort Riley project is complete, the solar program will provide more than 38 megawatts of power combined at the Kansas site, as well as at Fort Meade and Aberdeen Proving Ground, which are both located in Maryland.

As part of the US Department of Defense Military Housing Privatization Initiative to revitalize, operate and maintain on-base military family housing, Corvias has invested $325 million in infrastructure and resiliency efforts. The solar projects are part of the company’s utility management program, which is updating 16,000 military homes with energy and water efficiency technology.

Several other Army energy efficiency projects have recently taken place. At Fort Bragg in North Carolina, a 1.1-megawatt floating solar plant is being installed. Maryland’s Fort Detrick also got 6 megawatts of battery storage.

The projects are a part of the Army’s climate strategy, which it released earlier this year. Among those goals are a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through 2030 based on 2005 levels, energy efficiency projects that include using 100% carbon-free electricity, water conservation, and supply chain optimization.

