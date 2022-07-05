From the Editor: You Won’t Want to Miss This Keynote from Kellogg, Tillamook

Dear Reader,

Just thirteen more days until our virtual E+E Leader Solutions Summit — register now if you haven’t yet, because you won’t want to miss it! This three-day online event will feature experts across a variety of industries who will weigh in on how they are overcoming their sustainability challenges, what we can expect in terms of sustainability and energy management in the next few years, how the Supreme Court decision regarding the EPA will affect industry, and…well, there are too many important sessions to list here, so I’ll just give you a teaser.

The closing keynote on day two will be from sustainability experts at Tillamook County Creamery Association and the Kellogg Company. Paul Snyder, EVP of stewardship for Tillamook, and Janelle Meyers, chief sustainability officer for Kellogg’s, will share the floor in a discussion about the state of sustainability in the packaged goods industry. They will answer questions such as:

What are your current challenges and how are you overcoming them? And what do you think will be the next big challenge for sustainability in agriculture?

What are your tactics in terms of regenerative agriculture? How are companies ensuring they are rebuilding soil health and helping reverse climate change?

How will the Supreme Court’s ruling that limits the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouses gases affect your industry?

How can we accelerate green capital deployment, regardless of sector?

Tune in to watch this and other keynotes and sessions from experts at organizations like American Family Insurance, Stanford University, the Estee Lauder Companies, New York State Energy & Research Development Authority, Asia Pulp & Paper, Ball Corporation, and so many more.

