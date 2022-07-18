If you've no account register here first time
Hexion Adds Bio-Methanol to Production

Bio-Methanol
(Credit: Pixabay)

Hexion has started using bio-based methanol in the production of formaldehyde, which will ultimately help the company make more sustainable materials with lower emissions.

The chemical company, which produces thermoset resins, says it will use the bio-based methanol in the formaldehyde production at its Baytown, Texas, manufacturing facility. The formaldehyde will then use bio-benzene to produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), which will have more sustainable features compared with those produced with fossil fuel-based methanol.

Hexion serves the adhesive, coatings, and industrial markets through thermoset technologies, materials, and technical support. MDI helps produce materials in these industries.

Using renewable methanol cuts carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95%, reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%, and eliminates sulfur oxide and particulate matter emissions, according to the Methanol Institute. It can be made from feedstock mixes and technologies.

Renewable methanol is a low-carbon chemical produced from sustainable biomass, or bio-methanol, often from carbon dioxide and hydrogen produced from renewable energy. The biofuel can be used as a distributed energy source and is easily broken down into carbon dioxide and water vapor after use.

Biofuels are being implemented more often across industries as a way to reduce emissions and increase sustainability. They are especially expanding in transportation, such as with bio-diesels and sustainable aviation fuels, but also can be used to make fuels like renewable natural gas that can aid in energy transitions, like an effort in California that is converting methane from dairy farms into the gas.

Hexion says the effort is part of its plan to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% through 2030. The company also was recently recognized for its sustainability efforts by EcoVadis and says its environmental impacts in areas such as reportable releases and wastewater or air exceedances were the lowest in Hexion’s history.

The company says it is exploring expanding its use of bio-based raw materials in its production at multiple facilities.

