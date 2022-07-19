How Emerson Will Reach 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030

Emerson, a technology and software solutions company, has joined RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. This alignment with other sustainability pioneers in the effort led by Climate Group, in partnership with CDP, is the latest step in Emerson’s plan to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Here’s How

To achieve this 2030 target, Emerson will leverage a broad range of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. Due to recent efforts in the renewables procurement space, Emerson anticipates sourcing 25% of its global electricity usage from renewable sources in 2022. The company has also installed on-site renewable electricity generation systems at several facilities worldwide and will expand implementation of these systems going forward.

“Emerson’s renewable energy strategy will play an important role in our goal to reach net zero operations by 2030,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s Chief Sustainability Officer, in a press release. “Our engagement with RE100 enhances Emerson’s ability to drive further investment in renewable electricity and support the overall decarbonization of the grid in the key markets we operate in, such as the U.S., Mexico, Europe, China, and India.”

As part of the company’s net zero operations objective, Emerson is targeting 100% renewable electricity coverage from contracted electricity sources and on-site generation assets. Electricity usage drives approximately 75% of Emerson’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In 2021, Emerson established its Energy Sourcing Committee to increase the company’s use of renewable electricity, collaborating globally to evaluate and implement renewable energy purchases. Emerson also works with third-party energy specialists active in energy markets to identify emerging opportunities.