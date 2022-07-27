JLL Acquires Envio Systems to Accelerate Sustainable Building Capabilities

JLL announced this week the acquisition of Envio Systems, a Berlin-based technology company that delivers sustainable building operations by intelligently integrating data from building systems and providing predictive analytics and building automation.

Founded in 2013 to accelerate sustainability outcomes in the built environment, Envio’s hardware and software enable access to and analysis of data from sensors and applications across systems and functions (e.g., HVAC, lighting management, energy management) to facilitate predictive decision-making around utilities and operations, health and comfort, and sustainability – regardless of existing installed equipment or technology, building size, or age.

Work, the workforce, and the workplace have fundamentally changed as a result of the pandemic and the acceleration of global digital transformation. Working in a hybrid mode is now expected by 60% of office workers, and 59% of employees expect to work in a company that supports their health and wellbeing, according to the June 2022 JLL Workforce Preferences Barometer. Flexibility, optionality, and real-time responsiveness are required to meet rapidly changing demand and evolving employee preferences.

The Envio technology will form the foundational infrastructure of a differentiated platform for delivering intelligent and sustainable building solutions that disrupt current building operation models with more flexibility, speed, and optionality into how spaces are planned, managed, and serviced.

This acquisition will integrate with and enhance recent investments in technology-enabled service delivery, including Dynamic Occupancy Management and Dynamic Cleaning.