Lowes Hits Emissions Goal Early, Increases Renewable Energy Use

Lowe’s has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% over the past five years and cut its energy use by more than 10% last year in part by increasing the amount of renewable energy it uses in its operations.

The company recently released its 2021 corporate responsibility report and says it has met its original emissions reduction target of 40% by 2025 four years early. Lowes now has a goal of a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and will seek to develop science-based targets to reach net-zero, including Scope 3 emissions, across its entire value chain.

To come up with that goal, Lowes says it is studying the impacts of all products throughout its supply chain so that it can measure and report on their emissions. Lowes is using the CDP’s supply chain engagement services to help with that information.

The company says some ways it lowered its carbon footprint were through efficient HVAC systems, LED lighting, and building management technologies at its stores and distribution centers. It also increased the use of renewable energy across its operations.

In 2021, 9% of Lowes’ energy needs were powered by renewable sources and it cut its overall energy use by 11%, according to the report. The company plans to use at least 50% renewable energy for its facilities by 2030.

Lowes reduced the energy intensity of its stores last year from 16 megawatt-hours per 1,000 square feet to 14 megawatt-hours. It also generated more than 125,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy than it did in 2020.

Additionally, Lowes says it is piloting electric vehicle technology to use at its stores, distribution centers, and other facilities. The company says the use of the vehicles will reduce its fossil fuel consumption and lower Scope 1 emissions.

Moving forward, Lowes is examining ways to increase recycling and reduce waste. In-store recycling currently includes batteries, lightbulbs, plastic planter pots, and cell phones. Lowes also recycles cardboard and wood scrap, and in 2021 started using pallet grinding machines at its US regional distribution centers to turn wood waste into mulch and other reusable products.

The company set a goal this year to make packaging more sustainable, including using more recycled materials and plans to use How2Recycle labels on most of its brand packaging by 2025.

Last year Lowes also invested more than $10 million through its 100 Hometowns initiative, which helped communities rebuild from natural disasters, restore community centers, and revive green spaces, among other projects.

