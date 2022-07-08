Meet the 100: Leonardo Bonanni, CEO & Founder, Sourcemap

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the 100… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E 100 Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet Leonardi Bonanni, CEO and founder of Sourcemap, a provider of supply chain transparency and traceability solutions. Each day, Leonardi helps customers make the most of their end-to-end supply chains, “mapping every supplier down to the raw materials, driving higher standards for quality, sustainability, and resilience, and turning any risks or opportunities along the way into competitive advantages,” he says. Practically speaking, that means working closely with each of his teams to ensure that customers are getting the the best technology, the best data and analytics, and world-class support to implement the highest standards across their supplier base.

“A major focus for me in 2022 has been helping companies navigate the new regulatory frameworks surrounding supply chain mapping and traceability in the US and EU, which means working closely with our government affairs team and partners in Washington and Brussels to stay ahead of the new requirements for supply chain due diligence,” says Leonardi.

What do you see as the biggest environmental challenges companies face?

Leonardi Bonanni: The biggest environmental challenges most companies face are in their supply chains. Figuring out exactly who and where every product is made is essential to understanding where the biggest environmental impacts and opportunities lie. This includes making sure all suppliers are measuring and improving on their environmental footprint: energy, water, waste and carbon. But it goes much deeper: often it’s how raw materials are sourced that has the biggest environmental impact. Ensuring that good practices are in place at every farm and every mine makes enormous positive impact, and it’s something we help companies to address by mapping every facility and collecting enough data to be sure that the best environmental and social practices are in place, at every stage of the supply chain.

What success have you helped your company achieve that you can share?

LB: Sourcemap was the first company to commercialize supply chain mapping software, so we’ve been part of the most far-reaching transparency and traceability projects ever implemented. We helped major US CPG’s map their supply chains in the wake of the Tohoku Tsunami of 2011. We helped New York City map their fuel supply chain after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

More recently we’ve become the tool of choice to map out cocoa farms in West Africa and monitor them through satellites to ensure that they aren’t associated with deforestation. During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were called on by pharmaceutical companies to map out the raw materials used to make vaccines and ensure there was enough supply. And in 2022 we launched our Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution, specifically aimed at ensuring US imports comply with the US ban on forced, trafficked and child labor. More than 3,000 companies worldwide have already registered for Sourcemap’s Forced Labor Compliance Solution since we launched the beta in January.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years? How will organizations face the challenges to come?

LB: Demand for supply chain transparency is off the charts, whether it’s to help companies make claims about their sustainability initiatives, keep their supply chains running in the face of swings in supply and demand, or to stay compliant with a swath of new supply chain due diligence regulations. In the next 2-3 years every company in Europe and North America will be expected to map their high-risk supply chains down to the raw materials, and that means rapid adoption of Supply Chain Mapping software to communicate with suppliers, collect vast amounts of data in real time, and make sense of it all using AI and market intelligence to stay ahead of risks and identify opportunities before the competition does.

Do you have a favorite hobby or book you can share that has had an impact on you and your work?

LB: The most inspiring book I read this year was Howard French’s Born in Blackness: Africa and the Making of the Modern World. It’s about the pivotal role that Sub-Saharan Africa has played in global culture and commerce since the beginning of recorded history, a role that it continues to play though it’s rarely acknowledged. It’s an ongoing reminder of how commerce ties cultures together, and that making supply chains more visible only reveals how much we stand to gain from collaborating on a global scale.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

LB: It’s an honor to be included alongside so many inspiring leaders in the E+E 100 and to be able to share Sourcemap’s mission of supply chain transparency — thank you!

Twitter:@sourcemap

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonardobonanni/

