Memphis to Undergo Comprehensive LED Streetlight Upgrade

The City of Memphis, Tennessee will undergo a comprehensive LED streetlighting, controls, and networking project designed to reduce energy costs citywide and enhance operations and maintenance capabilities with the upgrade of over 77,000 fixtures to LED.

The city is partnering with Ameresco, a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) to complete the project.

In addition to providing improved illumination, enhanced safety, and reduced maintenance needs, the project is expected to result in annual energy savings of more than 37 million kWh and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 26,000 metric tons. The resulting energy and operating cost savings will allow the project to pay for itself over the life of the system.

Updated luminaires will be fully controllable through remote monitoring on a secure network capable of additional smart city applications. The City of Memphis aims to significantly reduce its carbon emissions, while simultaneously improving both streetscape and nighttime visibility in a cost-effective and energy-efficient manner through the completion of this project.

Additionally, throughout the construction process, residents from Memphis and the surrounding communities will be employed to participate in the construction of the streetlighting upgrades. By working in conjunction with the community, Ameresco hopes to exceed Memphis’s goals for MWBE participation for job creation and workforce development and create lasting opportunities for residents that extend beyond the project term.