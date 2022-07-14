Panorama Wind Farm in Colorado Now Operational

Construction of the Panorama Wind Farm located in Weld County, Colorado is now completed, and the facility has reached commercial operation. The energy generated will provide Guzman Energy customers with enough renewable energy to power approximately 53,000 homes or businesses across Colorado and New Mexico.

The Panorama Wind Farm has 66 Vestas wind turbines with the capacity to generate 145 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. The project created 185 jobs during peak construction and will provide permanent renewable energy jobs and property tax contributions to Weld County. Construction and term financing for the project was secured from MUFG Bank, Ltd., National Australia Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Helaba Group, and tax equity was funded by Goldman Sachs.

Colorado has been a hotbed for emissions reduction and renewable energy projects. Last year, Duke Energy Renewables and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) announced the start of operation for a new solar energy generating facility, the Palmer Solar project. Containing more than 220,000 solar panels on about 700 acres southeast of Colorado Springs, Colo., Palmer Solar will provide 60 MWs of electricity to Springs Utilities’ customers. This is the largest solar project contracted by Springs Utilities to date and the first solar project to interconnect with its transmission system.

In 2020, Colorado College achieved carbon neutrality, a goal it set in 2009 when it committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2020. After a decade of work, the target has been met — even as the college increased its building footprint by more than 10% during that time. CC is only the eighth institution in North America, and the first in the Rocky Mountain region, to achieve this goal.