Redwood and Cloverly Partner to Provide Freight Emissions Visibility and Access to Carbon Credits

Redwood Logistics, creator of the Logistics Platform-as-a-Service model, and Cloverly, an API-first Sustainability-as-a-Service solution that provides access to high-quality carbon credits, have partnered to support the Redwood Hyperion sustainability solution. The Redwood Hyperion sustainability solution, announced in June, helps customers gain visibility into their freight emissions and then offset them with carbon credits.

It enables carbon-neutral shipping initiatives by bringing together flexible access to data powered by the logistics integration platform RedwoodConnect and instant access to action through verified carbon credits via Cloverly.

“Shippers can’t act on what they can’t measure, and the Redwood Hyperion solution powered by Cloverly’s Sustainability-as-a-Service model allows our customers to reliably measure their freight emissions and offset them with carbon credits all in a single platform,” said Michael Reed, chief product officer at Redwood.

A carbon credit is a transferable instrument certified by governments and independent certification bodies that represents an emission reduction of one metric ton of CO2 or an equivalent amount of other Greenhouse Gases. Through Redwood Hyperion, powered by Cloverly’s marketplace, carbon emissions can be matched with a wide range of carbon credits, including blue carbon, forestry, biochar or, as close as possible, to the initial carbon-producing activity – whatever the main sustainability objective is for the shipper.

The shipping sector is making strides to become more sustainable. A program that offers carbon offsets for the road freight shipping industry and that can be applied toward a variety of sustainability projects has been introduced by XPO Logistics. The program uses a digital platform to track the carbon footprint of the transport and gives shippers a way to negate the impact of their freight by purchasing carbon offsets that can go toward other efficiency transitions. The technology uses the data to source capacity from a pool of more than a million trucks and captures the carbon impact information at the time a load is tendered, XPO says.

Additionally, a new coalition of companies and organizations concerned about climate change’s impact on the shipping industry is calling on governments to approve policies and investments that will help decarbonize shipping.

The Getting to Zero Coalition is made up of 140 industry leaders from 32 different maritime nations representing the entire maritime value chain, including shipping, cargo, energy, finance, ports, and infrastructure. Members include BP, Cargill, Maersk, Carnival Corporation, Citi, Daewoo, Shell, and Volvo.

