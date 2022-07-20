Revlon Partners with Origin Materials to Develop PET Packaging

Origin Materials and Revlon have announced a joint initiative to develop carbon negative materials for next generation cosmetics packaging. As part of the initiative, Revlon has signed a memorandum of understanding to reserve commercial volumes of Origin PET.

The joint initiative’s goal is to pursue the rapid development and commercialization of new sustainable materials for cosmetics packaging based on Origin’s patented technology platform. The materials developed will support Revlon’s broader sustainability efforts, which include Revlon’s goal of driving responsible and ethical sourcing practices to better address the risks and challenges of a complex global supply chain.

“Revlon’s initiative with Origin Materials will allow consumers at all price points to access sustainable, plant-based packaging,” said Keyla Lazardi, chief scientific officer with Revlon.

Other sustainable efforts in the beauty sector include WWP Beauty, a full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, which has launched two new packaging collections in Eastman’s Cristal One Renew and Cristal Renew. The two companies have been working together since 2021 when WWP Beauty obtained its International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), which certifies that the molecular recycled content of products can be traced through the entire development cycle, from creation to manufacturing.

Another such effort is the Estée Lauder Companies’ recently implemented system that applies heat and cool technology to its manufacturing systems, which will shorten the production process and help reduce waste.

The heat and cool technology, developed by Roctool, is applied to multiple manufacturing methods and provides enhancements to surface finishes without additional steps to decorate or produce the materials. That will cut steps in making its products, ELC says, helping the company continue to make progress on its sustainability goals.