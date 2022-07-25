SCA and Scania Develop Electric Timber Trucks

SCA, together with Scania, has developed the world’s first electric timber truck with a capacity of 80 metric tons. SCA’s goal is to make the entire value chain fossil fuel-free.

The intention is that the vehicle will transport timber on the stretch between SCA’s timber terminal in Gimonäs and the paper mill in Obbola outside Umeå in Sweden. The new electric timber truck can be driven with a total weight of 64 metric tons on public roads and 80 metric tons on private roads.

SCA Obbola’s paper mill currently has a virtually fossil-free production process and the intention of the new vehicle is to reduce the fossil fuel elements in the transport chain of raw material to the mill.

The electric timber truck will be test-driven during the summer and continuously studied by the research institute Skogforsk to collect relevant data that can form the basis for comparisons with conventional diesel-powered timber transports. After that, the plan is for it to be included in SCA’s regular operations.

“Sustainability and reduced carbon dioxide emissions are important for society as a whole, which means that the business is also dependent on us driving development. Our forests and forest products have created enormous climate benefits for a long period of time and our industries are very climate-efficient, which is why it is also obvious with high climate ambitions for our transports,” says Hans Djurberg.

The studies carried out during the summer will, among other things, compare energy consumption, productivity and costs against existing vehicles and map out what would be required for a broad implementation of electric timber trucks across the country.

