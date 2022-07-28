United Rentals Provides All-Electric Trucks for Meta Data Center

United Rentals, Inc. announced it will provide all-electric trucks and zero-emission power systems to Turner Construction, formerly the Facebook company, to reduce the environmental impact of the jobsite.

The equipment package includes the all-electric, zero-emissions Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck with a range of up to 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, in addition to a 9.6 kilowatt Pro Power onboard generator system.

The rental company has selected the Ford F-150 Lightning model with a maximum target range of 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. The E-Transit is an all-electric commercial cargo van with a target range of 126 miles.

Earlier this year, Ford and United Rentals made an agreement that included orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022, which they said would be used by United Rentals customers on construction and industrial job-sites, and by the company’s sales, service, and delivery personnel.

The partnership will help United Rentals identify other construction projects where emissions-saving solutions can be deployed to work towards net-zero jobsites, the company says. This is also part of Meta’s efforts to reach net zero emissions across its value chain in 2030.

“Turner is committed to leading the challenge of decarbonizing construction and working with innovative partners like United Rentals. These solutions allow us to demonstrate how the future of construction will look,” said Bill Hassel, data center program sustainability manager for Turner Construction.

United has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018.