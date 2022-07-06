US Foods Vows to Reduce Emissions 32% by 2032

US Foods announced today that it has submitted formal greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for approval. The company has also completed its first comprehensive screening of its Scope 3 emissions and intends to submit a goal to engage key suppliers covering 71% of its emissions from purchased goods and services to set science-based targets by 2027.

US Foods commits to and is pursuing SBTi validation for the following goals:

US Foods will reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year.

US Foods commits that 35% of its suppliers by emissions, covering 71% of purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by 2027.

The company says it will continue to reduce emissions by optimizing routing to reduce miles driven, deploying new vehicle technology and investing in alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and renewable diesel fuel. The company will add 30 electric vehicle trucks by 2023 and continue to expand its EV fleet to reduce its Scope 1 emissions. Additionally, the company will continue to optimize the efficiency of its building operations by investing in renewable energy such as solar array installations and accelerating its adoption of energy-efficient equipment and technologies.

In support of Scope 3 commitments, US Foods has completed a comprehensive screening of its Scope 3 emissions. As the majority of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions are Scope 3 emissions produced within the company’s value chain, the company has committed to engaging with its suppliers to ensure that key suppliers who contribute to the company’s Scope 3 emissions set science-based targets by 2027. US Foods will focus on engaging suppliers of its purchased goods and services, which comprise more than 95% of the company’s Scope 3 emissions and will collaborate with suppliers to develop meaningful supply chain interventions to support suppliers in their climate action journeys.

In addition to further outlining the company’s progress against strategies to reduce its environmental footprint, the company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlights progress against its strategies for growing its portfolio of sustainable products and making a positive difference in the lives of its associates and communities, including: