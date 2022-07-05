Volvo Invests in Optibus to Deliver Optimized Software for Public Transportation

Volvo Group Venture Capital AB has invested in Optibus, a software company that develops and provides optimization software for public transportation planning and management.

High quality, sustainable public transportation can be achieved through industry-wide digitalization and vehicle electrification, the companies believe. As part of Volvo Group, the company says Volvo Group Venture Capital’s investment in Optibus will accelerate the digitalization and electrification of the global public transportation sector. The Optibus solution is in use in 1,000 cities in 26 countries across North and South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

“Optibus offers a scalable SaaS solution and has doubled its revenue year over year. We are impressed by the founders, the team culture, and the company’s achievements. We believe the Volvo Group can add considerable strategic value to the continued development of the business,” says Christina Brinck, investment director of Volvo Group Venture Capital.

The bus market is transforming due to digitalization, electrification, and changes in business models. Advanced software solutions are key for cities and bus operators to take advantage of the market development, the companies say. Optibus and Volvo Group will collaborate to develop growth opportunities in the sector.

Volvo says that the transaction has no significant impact on the Volvo Group’s earnings or financial position, but will positively impact sustainability.

