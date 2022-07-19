Winners Announced in 2022 Awards Report — Plus a Word from E+E Leader Publisher Sarah Roberts

The winners of the 2022 Environment+Energy Leader Product & Project Awards have been announced! Download the new awards ebook here to see the winners. Here’s what our publisher, Sarah Roberts, has to say about this year’s winners….

Dear Reader,

Creative entries flooded our desks this year, as always — and, while a large percentage of those did not earn a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award, all of the entries were well worth reading. Solutions providers continue to innovate and evolve their products and services in a race to meet the world’s climate goals, while end-users put these tools to use with a commitment and dedication that is exciting to see. This year’s entries reflect that hard work — and the winners had to be head and shoulders above the rest in order to earn an award.

In other words, within these pages, innovations abound!

But don’t take my word for it. Check out what a few of this year’s judges had to say about some of the winners:

“In a world increasingly reliant on strong data and analytical tools, this platform is nimble and adaptable…”

“This project has reached a vital milestone by having the lowest possible GWP among non-flammable refrigerators. This is a great accomplishment.”

“This is an innovative/holistic way to create a water budget, and one not commonly applied by corporations in their facilities planning.”

“I love the idea of gamification and the tie-in with real-time traffic and any incidents that might interact with a trip.”

“In a water short world, this is an important diagnostic tool in an arsenal of water monitoring systems on the market.”

Intrigued? Then dive into this year’s Awards Ebook to find out more about the products and projects hinted at above, and to learn about so many more.

Download the ebook here, explore, and enjoy!

Best Wishes,

Sarah

Sarah Roberts

Publisher Environment+Energy Leader