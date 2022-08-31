If you've no account register here first time
Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb Join Renewable Energy Cohort “Energize”

(Credit: Pixabay)

Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb have joined “Energize” – a program designed to increase access to renewable energy for pharmaceutical suppliers. Convened by Carnstone, an independent management consultancy specializing in corporate responsibility and sustainability, the Energize program is designed and delivered by Schneider Electric, a company specializing in energy management and automation.

Launched at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) in November 2021, the Energize program is a collaboration among now 12 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to engage hundreds of suppliers in bold climate action and decarbonization of the pharmaceutical value chain. The program will help pharmaceutical suppliers to address their own operational Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions through renewable energy procurement, which in turn will reduce the participating companies’ Scope 3 emissions.

The Energize program enables suppliers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to learn more about renewable energy procurement. In practice, this means giving suppliers – who may not otherwise have the internal resources or expertise available – the opportunity to participate in the market for power purchase agreements (PPAs) and purchase energy attribute certificates (EACs).

Schneider’s team of renewable energy experts engages with participating pharmaceutical suppliers and facilitates education and project selection processes to advance supplier progress towards the execution of individual and aggregated renewable energy purchases.

