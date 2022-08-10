Bluesign Helps Suppliers Find Approved Chemical Products through New Search Functions

With new search functionality, bluesign will be able to provide more sustainable chemicals results for users; this will help chemical suppliers and the textile industry find approved chemical products by defining “sustainable attributes” for bluesign approved chemicals registered in the bluesign Finder.

The bluesign Finder is a web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. It contains a positive list of preferred chemical products. Today more than 20,000 bluesign approved chemical products are registered in the bluesign finder.

Bluesign approved chemical products already meet the stringent bluesign criteria for chemical assessment. That means that the approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact. Textiles processed with bluesign approved chemicals meet the highest level of consumer safety, the company says.

Now, in addition to the existing functions within the bluesign finder, bluesign System Partner chemical suppliers can claim selected sustainability attributes for their chemical products that will be displayed within the bluesign finder. Sustainability claims will be verified by bluesign during on-site assessments and through chemical assessments. Requirements and data provisions will be laid out in the criteria.

The bluesign Finder will be amended with search functions starting this year with these first priority attributes:

Renewable feedstock (biomass or bio-based): Intended for use with any chemical product that contains at least 20% biomass content by weight in the form of biomass-derived carbon.

Sustainably sourced renewable feedstock (biomass or bio-based): Intended for use with any chemical product that contains at least 20% biomass content by weight in the form of biomass-derived carbon. The biomass content shall originate from land that is certified sustainable.

Recycled content: Intended for use with any chemical product that contains at least 20% recycled content by weight. For the calculation of the recycled content only the dry content of the chemical product shall be regarded, excluding water.

The bluesign Finder will evolve and an online search engine for sustainable textile auxiliaries and dyes will be implemented.

Other companies have been creating ways for in-use chemicals to be assessed for safety. Earlier this year, VelocityEHS, a company focused on cloud-based EHS and ESG software, announced it is partnering with Praedicat, an emerging risk analytics company, to launch a Green Chemistry offering as part of the Accelerate Platform that tackles critical ESG challenges through the AI components of natural language processing (NPL) and machine learning.

Specifically, VelocityEHS Green Chemistry deploys Praedicat’s patented technology to actively scan thousands of scientific journals in real-time to continually assess and update the risk profile of in-use chemicals based on the potential to cause harm.