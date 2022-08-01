Chart, Wolf Carbon Solutions Develop Carbon Capture System

Carbon from a pipeline system in the Midwestern United States will be captured and permanently sequestered as part of an agreement between Chart Industries and Wolf Carbon Solutions, thus helping emissions-intensive industries reduce their carbon outputs.

The companies will jointly develop and execute projects using Chart’s sustainable energy and cryogenic carbon capture technologies at Wolf’s planned Mt. Simon Hub carbon pipeline system. The carbon will be captured with Chart’s platform and transported, stored, and permanently sequestered in the hub’s proposed carbon capture system.

The pipeline currently is set to run from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to central Illinois. The partnership will focus on future phases of the Wolf project including plans to expand the pipeline north toward Chicago and east into Indiana and the Ohio River Valley.

Those areas have refineries as well as cement, steel, chemical, and other heavy industries that have goals to capture, transport, and sequester carbon emissions from their facilities, according to the companies. Chart says these types of industrial sources of carbon emissions are ideal for using its cryogenic carbon capture and energy platforms for post-combustion capture.

Carbon capture is one of the few technologies to address emissions from heavy industries, according to the International Energy Agency. More than 100 new carbon capture projects and facilities were announced in 2021.

The worldwide carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is expected to be valued at $9.43 billion by 2027, according to Research and Markets.

Several large projects and partnerships are underway to increase the use of the technology. Honeywell and EnLink Midstream are targeting industrial sites along the Gulf Coast using a pipeline structure already in place. Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies are building a large system in Europe.

Wolf Midstream’s Alberta Carbon Trunk Line has one of the world’s largest capacity pipelines where captured carbon dioxide is being used for enhanced oil recovery, with access to a sequestration hub under development. The ACTL system has captured 3 million tons of carbon since the system became operational in 2020, Wolf says.

According to Chart, cryogenic carbon capture captures 99% of emissions from natural gas, coal, cement, and biomass. It produces a liquid carbon dioxide through the process.

Chart is a manufacturer of equipment for energy and industrial gas markets. It provides services related to liquified natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and carbon dioxide capture. Canada-based Wolf Carbon Solutions, an affiliate of Wolf Midstream, develops carbon infrastructure.