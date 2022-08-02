Chemical Company Unveils Tool to Measure and Monitor Energy Usage and Emissions

Sasol Chemicals will deploy AI-driven technology at its Ethylene Unit at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex in Louisiana to measure and monitor energy usage and emissions to identify opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Sasol Chemicals will deploy the “emissions.AI” solution of UK-based data analytics experts OPEX, an ERM Group company, at its Ethylene Unit at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex with the potential to expand to other units following this pilot program.

Sasol is the first company in the chemicals manufacturing sector to introduce emissions.AI, which was originally designed for complex oil and gas facilities.

The introduction of the new digital technology is part of Sasol’s roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 30% globally by 2030. In addition to increasing its use of renewable energy, Sasol is also focused on maximizing energy efficiency across its sites.

emissions.AI will continuously monitor energy use at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ethylene Unit and highlight opportunities to minimize fuel and power consumption. It will give the company timely access to detailed emissions data and analysis functionality to identify opportunities to lower emissions.

Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemical Complex employs close to 1,200 Southwest Louisiana residents directly and another 1,000 annually through major Louisiana contractors. The company plans to extract further value from the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site through potential expansion as a sustainability hub.