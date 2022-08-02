If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Chemical Company Unveils Tool to Measure and Monitor Energy Usage and Emissions

(Credit: Pixabay)

Sasol Chemicals will deploy AI-driven technology at its Ethylene Unit at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex in Louisiana to measure and monitor energy usage and emissions to identify opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Sasol Chemicals will deploy the “emissions.AI solution of UK-based data analytics experts OPEX, an ERM Group company, at its Ethylene Unit at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex with the potential to expand to other units following this pilot program.

Sasol is the first company in the chemicals manufacturing sector to introduce emissions.AI, which was originally designed for complex oil and gas facilities.

The introduction of the new digital technology is part of Sasol’s roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 30% globally by 2030. In addition to increasing its use of renewable energy, Sasol is also focused on maximizing energy efficiency across its sites.

emissions.AI will continuously monitor energy use at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ethylene Unit and highlight opportunities to minimize fuel and power consumption. It will give the company timely access to detailed emissions data and analysis functionality to identify opportunities to lower emissions.

Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemical Complex employs close to 1,200 Southwest Louisiana residents directly and another 1,000 annually through major Louisiana contractors. The company plans to extract further value from the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site through potential expansion as a sustainability hub.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Standard Solar Provides Clean Energy for Water Operations Facilities in Maryland
Standard Solar Provides Clean Energy for Water Operations Facilities in Maryland
Global Automotive Market to Grow 5.3% Annually for Next Five Years
Global Automotive Market to Grow 5.3% Annually for Next Five Years
Technology, Infrastructure Key to Heavy Industry Net-Zero Improvements
Technology, Infrastructure Key to Heavy Industry Net-Zero Improvements
Dasani Launches Bottles Made from 100% PET
Dasani Launches Bottles Made from 100% PET
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.