Coke Florida Earns GreenCircle’s Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announces that its Broward Manufacturing Facility has obtained GreenCircle’s Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

Coke Florida is the local Florida bottler with exclusive sales and distribution in 47 counties across the state. It operates manufacturing facilities in Tampa, Orlando, Broward (Hollywood), and Jacksonville. The Broward certification moves the company to having 75% of its manufacturing facilities holding a GreenCircle certification. The Tampa manufacturing facility was the first location certified in 2019 followed by the Orlando manufacturing facility in 2021.

Coke Florida has demonstrated its commitment to a sustainable future by reinforcing the efforts to reduce, reuse, recover, and renew by making its packaging more sustainable, working to minimize water use, and reduce its carbon footprint.

GreenCircle Certified, LLC was established to ensure specificity in third-party certification after encountering many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle’s rigorous evaluation process provides independent verification that claims of sustainable aspects of products and operations are valid.

GreenCircle’s Zero Waste to Landfill certification evaluates all waste leaving the site, which includes packaging and manufacturing waste generated before a product reaches shelves. Coke Florida has also been committed to reducing pre-consumer waste. This waste stream can make a much greater impact, in both volumes and varieties, than most consumers realize.

In addition to their initiatives involving waste, Coke Florida has also made strides with recycling, such as: