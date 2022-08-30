Commercial Metals Company Launches Net-Zero Rebar

A net-zero rebar that has been produced using electric arc furnaces — along with additional tools such as renewable energy credits and carbon offsets to balance out emissions produced during production — is being introduced by Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

CMC says the offering, called RebarZero, is a first-of-its-kind product to help lower overall emissions of construction and building projects, including covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Additionally, the company says it is introducing net-zero steel across its entire mill product offerings, including merchant bar, wire rod, and fence posts.

By purchasing both renewable energy credits and carbon offsets on a company’s behalf, CMC says it will balance out the greenhouse gas emissions from production through the delivery of rebar materials. CMC says its electric arc furnaces significantly reduce Scope 1 and 3 emissions from the start and the remaining emissions are addressed using carbon offsets. Scope 2 emissions are tackled through the use of RECs, and the rebar is produced with 100% renewable energy.

Electric arc furnaces emit 75% fewer emissions than traditional blast furnaces, and in the United States, 70% of steel is made with the furnaces, according to the Steel Manufacturers Association. Net Zero Steel says recycled steel making normally occurs in electric arc furnaces and that it expects the amount of that steel made to triple from 2020 through 2050.

Steel production accounts for nearly 8% of the world’s emissions and is also energy intensive. The International Energy Agency says scrap-based production with electric arc furnaces accounts for about 20% of steel production and should increase to more than 27% by 2030 to keep on track with global 2050 net-zero targets.

Many companies in the industry have been moving to make their production more efficient. Last year Nucor launched a line of net-zero steel products, and ArcelorMittal acquired recycling company John Lawrie Metals to increase the amount of scrap materials it can obtain for sustainable steel.

Steel Dynamics and Aymium also partnered to use renewable biocarbon in steel production. United States Steel is building a $3 billion sustainable steel mill in Arkansas that will feature two electric arc furnaces.

CMC has electric arc furnace mills and metal recycling facilities as well as steel fabrication and processing plants in locations in the US, Europe, and Asia.