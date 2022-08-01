Constellation Distributing Emissions Reports to Businesses

Commercial and industrial operations that receive energy services from Constellation now have access to data to help them measure and reduce their carbon emissions impact.

The reports will feature business-specific information on Scope 1 and 2 emissions for facilities that get power or gas supply from Constellation. The reports also show ways companies can transition to clean energy and become more sustainable.

Constellation says the reports are part of a commitment to provide customizable information it made to all of the organizations it provides services. The company says it is a significant tool to help businesses better understand their energy use and the emissions that it produces.

Ample and up-to-date information is becoming more critical to businesses as they attempt to make sustainable transitions. According to the World Economic Forum, carbon data should be detailed and easy to disclose and traceability systems can help with industrial efficiencies.

Data management systems like one by Sphera can help businesses track Scope 3 emissions. Colonial Pipelines recently implemented a database powered by artificial intelligence to help lower electric utility costs.

The information distribution is part of Constellation’s climate pledge, which includes achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, a 100% reduction of emissions created by its operations by 2040, and providing its customers with tools to reduce their carbon footprints.

Some of the company’s work includes helping PNC power 50% of its operations, a $28 million energy efficiency project with NASA, and a partnership with Microsoft to develop a carbon accounting platform. That will help match a company’s energy needs with local carbon-free sources.

Constellation says it currently produces 10% of all clean energy in the United States. It operates zero-carbon solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power plants. The company has a capacity of 32.4 gigawatts, and 90% of its energy output is carbon-free.

The reports will be distributed starting in August 2022, with all commercial and industrial customers getting them by the end of the year. Constellation says that includes three-quarters of the Fortune 100.