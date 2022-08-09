Covanta Fairfax Completes Installation of Technology to Reduce Low NOx Emissions

Covanta, a provider of environmental solutions for businesses and communities, announced that the Covanta Fairfax Waste-to-Energy facility recently completed planned enhancements to its state-of-the-art pollution control technology aimed at further reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Located in Fairfax, Va., the Waste-to-Energy facility serves approximately 1.2 million residents and businesses in Fairfax County by taking non-hazardous household waste otherwise destined for landfill, combusting it at high temperatures and generating steam for renewable electricity production. While more than 99.98% of what comes out of the stack is what is typically found in air – water vapor, oxygen, carbon dioxide – Covanta works to ensure the other elements remain well below federal and state allowable limits.

With installation of its proprietary Low NOx (LN) technology now complete, nitrogen oxide emissions have been reduced by nearly 50%. The effort was part of a multi-year project.

In July, EQT acquired Covanta Holding Corporation for $5.3 billion. The deal will help the company expand and deliver on its goal of “building a sustainable future for all stakeholders,” says Michael Ranger, Covanta’s president and CEO.