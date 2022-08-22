Emissions Reduction Ebook Helps Companies Balance Sustainability and Profitability

For sustainability professionals who want to make emissions reduction a cornerstone of their sustainability strategies while successfully managing profitability, Environment+Energy Leader has published an ebook to help achieve that goal. The Five Steps to Launching and Nourishing an Emissions Reduction Program ebook, sponsored by Montrose Environmental, gives readers a better understanding of the challenges they face in terms of their emissions reduction program, and then shares simple steps to help them improve.



Emissions Reduction Goals as a Step on the Journey to a Net-Zero

Every smart sustainability executive in every industry knows that their companies are being affected by the transition to a net-zero world. And as Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, asked in his letter to CEOs earlier this year: “The question is, will you lead, or will you be led?”

Few CEOs are likely to be happy with the prospect of “being led,” and, in fact, stakeholders are increasingly expecting companies to play a leading role in driving the transition – yet some companies are skeptical that they have the tools to deliver on their sustainability commitments. The truth is, there are scores of tools available to help them reduce emissions or achieve other sustainability goals — so many, in fact, that it can lead to a bad case of “analysis paralysis,” explains Mark Hall, SVP of advisory services for Montrose, a company that develops custom environmental monitoring solutions for industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation.

“If you search ‘carbon benchmarking tools,’ for example, it quickly becomes an alphabet soup of SASB, GRI, CDP and the rest… and it’s overwhelming,” Hall says.

Steps to an Emissions Reduction Program

The first step is to establish baseline data. Leading frameworks, standards and platforms – including CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP), as well as other various platforms for specific market segments — can help companies evaluate data. Some of these provide methodology for reporting while others provide tools such as emissions inventories and clearly defined pathways for companies to reduce their impacts and mitigate risks.

Additionally, industry associations often provide guidance on the methods applicable to their members’ operations.

Other steps may include investing in direct monitoring and measurement programs, evaluating where to spend and prioritizing projects, and becoming a “fortune teller” in order to prepare for the future.

The 5 Steps to Launching and Nourishing an Emissions Reduction Program ebook explains these steps in detail, and outlines trends to help sustainability executives prepare for the future.

Download here.