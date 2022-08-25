EnergyCAP Acquires Energy Management Analytic Company Wattics

EnergyCAP has acquired Wattics, a global provider of energy management analytics and monitoring software.

With 40% of global carbon emissions originating from the built environment, many organizations have established goals to decarbonize their operations and achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the next ten to twenty years. However, most do not have a clear plan to achieve these goals. Execution frequently falls on energy and sustainability managers who must identify, track and validate opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and reduce energy-related costs. Wattics saw this in 2011 and has since created tools to help the issue, the company says.

“Whether it’s to comply with regulatory or government mandates or for altruistic purposes, organizations across all sectors are prioritizing sustainability. Considering 40% of carbon emissions originate from the built environment, building performance and operations are under a microscope,” EnergyCAP CEO Tom Patterson told E+E Leade. “Access to financial-grade energy data and a deep understanding of real-time operations in a single platform is critical for energy and sustainability leaders to achieve their decarbonization goals. EnergyCAP and Wattics together become the ideal solution to track, validate, and report on the entire customer journey to net-zero.”

Wattics’ software and analytics tools develop cost-saving opportunities and improve sustainability in operations. Customers use Wattics to centralize monitoring, identify energy waste and anomalies, trigger real-time notifications, create energy calculations, measure and verify projects, create energy reports, monitor indoor air quality, and more. EnergyCAP says that these tools combined with EnergyCAP’s business of streamlining energy management, utility bill accounting, and sustainability reporting will fit well “into our product vision by expanding our platform to include the end-to-end, real-time building- and device-level interval data and analytics necessary to improve energy efficiency and accelerate decarbonization.”

The International Energy Agency says to hit global net-zero targets, all new buildings and 20% of existing buildings need to be zero-carbon as soon as 2030. In the United States, the Department of Energy recently stated its intention to release $225 million to state and local governments to improve energy efficiency in buildings.

Governments are stepping in to help commercial buildings achieve these goals. Canada, for example, is beginning a program to offer financial assistance to organizations to implement a standard to improve commercial and institutional building energy efficiency. The financial assistance is open to industry associations, utilities, indigenous organizations, as well as municipal, provincial and territorial governments. The goal is to implement the standard in buildings for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 fiscal years.