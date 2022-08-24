If you've no account register here first time
First-Ever Fleet Electrification Management Program Presents Plans for 285 EVs in New York

(Credit: Pixabay)

New York fleet managers presented plans to electrify 285 fleet vehicles last month during the final workshop of a unique pilot program led by CLEAResult, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E). In the program’s first year, fleet managers of school buses, higher education, city and county planners, as well as private businesses participated in a series of interactive workshops with experts, plus one-on-one coaching and hands-on technical support to build actionable roadmaps for fleet electrification.

The program follows an approach supported by the various energy transition and engineering experts involved. First, the teams set goals and engage stakeholders. They then gather data and identify vehicle replacements, which provides the preliminary plan needed to scope out charging infrastructure. Finally, the participants compare the total cost of ownership and build their financial case to begin securing funding. The process is iterative by design to allow for flexibility at any time. When new information comes to light, organizations are encouraged to revisit their plans as needed.

Collectively, the 12 groups plan to transition 285 fleet vehicles to low-emission electric options. This combined effort will reduce CO2 emissions by over 7,000 tons per year.

NYSEG and RG&E will help the teams accelerate their plans moving forward through various vehicle and infrastructure incentives in addition to the state and federal funding available. “The results were far better than we imagined,” said Richard Rosa, Avangrid Manager of Electric Vehicle Programs and Products, in a press release.

