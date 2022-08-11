If you've no account register here first time
Juliet Launches Boxed Wines with Sustainable Packaging

Sustainable Boxed Wines
(Credit: Juliet)

Juliet is launching a new brand of sustainable boxed wines that are made in a facility certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) and crafted with recycled materials.

Debuting with a 2021 Sauvignon Blanc and 2021 Grenache Rosé, Juliet comes from a Certified California Sustainable Winery in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA. The sustainable boxed wines are housed in a what the company says is a first-to-market cylindrical container; the so-called Eco-Magnum holds two standard bottles of wine.

The Eco-Magnum is multi-faceted and developed for convenience. The large format stays fresh for up to 6 weeks after opening and the glass-free design with handle is ideal for on-the-go occasions, and the airtight spout provides an “on tap” experience.

“We recognized the unmet need for a sustainable wine that didn’t sacrifice on quality, taste, or design. Boxed wine offered an eco-friendly packaging solution but hadn’t yet reached its full potential,”  commented Lauren De Niro Pipher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Juliet.

According to Scientific American, “a standard wine bottle holds 750 milliliters of wine and generates about 5.2 pounds of carbon-dioxide emissions when it travels from a vineyard in California to a store in New York,” whereas “a 3-liter box generates about half the emissions per 750 milliliters.”

Packaging company Frugalpac produced a wine bottle made from recycled paper with a food-grade liner which can be completely recycled after use. Assurance, product testing, inspection, and certification company Intertek performed an independent life-cycle analysis on the bottle and found that it has a carbon footprint that’s 84% lower than a glass one and more than a third lower than a 100% recycled plastic one, Frugalpac said. 

Additionally, Bordeaux winegrowers and wine merchants are implementing a carbon reduction plan and have collectively reduced carbon emissions by 24% since 2012, partially done by reducing the average Bordeaux wine bottle weight by 12% from 2007 to 2019. 

Juliet is also launching what the company says is the first at-home wine refill system in the US where customers can reuse the paper containers and reorder just the inner wine pouches at a discount.

