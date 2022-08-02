Liberty Mutual Joins MIT-Led Global Alliance on Innovation to Combat Climate Change

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced its membership to the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC), supporting the acceleration and implementation of large-scale, real-world solutions to address climate change. Liberty Mutual joins 17 other member companies in the Consortium’s efforts to inspire transformative climate progress across industries and the globe.

Liberty Mutual will participate in several workstreams that support MCSC’s key objectives:

To accelerate the introduction of large-scale, feasible solutions to address the threat of climate change.

To advance proposals regarding sustainability opportunities, training for innovators, regulatory policies, and the development of business models across sectors.

To catalyze links between academic innovations and commercial scalability.

To materialize sustainable practices that are action-oriented and incorporate social justice, economic equity, and respect for the environment.

Consortium membership is the latest step in Liberty Mutual’s long-standing relationship with MIT. In 2019, Liberty Mutual launched an artificial intelligence research collaboration with MIT Quest for Intelligence, is a member of the MIT Industrial Liaison Program, and is one of the founding members of the MIT Mobility Initiative.