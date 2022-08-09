PassiveLogic’s Predictive Building Controls Assists Growing Smart Buildings Market

The smart building market is seen as a key piece to helping facilities reach net zero by reducing energy use and cutting emissions from their operations.

This has resulted in the development of new smart technology that can help monitor and control anything from energy intensive heating and cooling systems to a building’s overall lighting setup. Several new platforms have recently been made available to help manage those situations in buildings.

PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for generalized autonomy using Artificial Intelligence, is partnering with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to further develop artificial intelligence for predictive building controls in the smart building market. Funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to support its mandate to improve the energy efficiency of four million buildings by 2030, the 24-month research collaboration will focus on Superlearners, a machine learning technology that enables autonomy for all building applications.

Buildings are the largest controlled system vertical segment in the economy and the largest energy consumer — roughly twice that of the transportation market. PassiveLogic’s autonomous platform provides an API for buildings, enabling anyone to develop their own applications with minimal programming and integration effort, the company says.

The PassiveLogic collaboration was developed in a partnership called a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), which has been a DOE tool for encouraging public-private collaborations and advancing technologies in the marketplace. The DOE will fund $1 million for the PNNL to contribute to PassiveLogic’s technology.

The agreement will enable PNNL and PassiveLogic to jointly develop and apply their technologies that will help energy systems in buildings, such as heating and cooling units and lighting, become fully autonomous, capable of identifying and addressing their own operational issues, and able to self-optimize their operation, PassiveLogic says.

The global market for smart buildings, estimated at $63 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $111.5 billion by 2026, growing at an annual rate of 10.2%.