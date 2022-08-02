Standard Solar Provides Clean Energy for Water Operations Facilities in Maryland

Standard Solar and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works in Maryland have begun work to develop a solar project providing clean energy to Bureau of Utility Operations facilities. The systems will be located in Millersville and consist of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, totaling 1.3 megawatts (MW).

Each year, the bureau produces, treats, and delivers nearly 13 billion gallons of public water to more than 110, 000 properties and collects and treats 12 billion gallons of wastewater. The system is expected to cover more than 90% of the total annual electricity needs of the bureau’s complex. In the first year of production, the combined systems are predicted to generate 1,645 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity.

Currently, Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are on target to reach 50% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. The county says this project is another step towards helping the state achieve these goals. The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications, including metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.

“This project is critical in helping Maryland further its position as a leader in the nation’s clean energy transition,” said Daryl Pilon, director of business development at Standard Solar. “Working with local governments like Anne Arundel County to achieve sustainable operations while saving money is a fundamental piece of our nation’s energy solution. And, we’re particularly proud to add this project to the company’s ever-expanding portfolio in our home state.”

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works solar project is partially funded by a grant from Maryland Governor Hogan’s Energy Water Infrastructure Program.

This is not the only solar project Standard Solar has been working on recently. It completed a 7.1 MW community solar project in York, New York, bringing the state closer to achieving its goal of at least 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030.