Tillamook to Reduce Emissions 30% by 2030

Tillamook County Creamery Association has set an interim goal of 30% reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

The company plans to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality, optimize water use efficiency while maximizing recycling, and improve water quality by optimizing the use of manure and nutrients.

Tillamook’s environmental sustainability goals are backed by its newly developed Climate Action Plan that defines strategies for making climate-related progress over time. Paul Snyder, EVP of stewardship for Tillamook, explains that in the past year, the company has worked collaboratively across all departments to outline more than 25 strategies to help achieve the 2030 target. Tillamook also teamed with an external consultant to calculate an emissions benchmark, as well as related goals.

Tillamook Action Plan

As part of its Climate Action Plan, it will invest in improvements to its facilities and fleet, while working with its supply chain partners on the following actions:

In 2021, the company implemented energy reduction initiatives that will save an estimated 200,000 kWh and 142 metric tons of CO2-eq annually. Moving forward, Tillamook will continue to identify and act on energy-saving projects.

Currently 85% of the electricity Tillamook purchases is from renewable sources. Through investments in on-site renewables, renewable energy certificates (RECs), or a combination of both, Tillamook will strive to reach a goal of 100% by 2030.

Tillamook is developing near-term strategies to convert its fleet of 16 diesel trucks to alternative, low-carbon fuels with the goal of full conversion by 2030. They are also using new technology to improve driving habits that will improve safety and increase MPG and are partnering with external carriers through the EPA SmartWay program.

In 2020, the company joined the 10x20x30 Food Loss and Waste Initiative, committing to a goal of 50% reduction in food waste in its processing plants by 2030. By diverting food waste to animal feed or by avoiding it all together, the company can further reduce emissions.

In 2020, the company was recognized as a Certified B Corporation. Tillamook qualified for the prestigious B Corp distinction by demonstrating the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, the company says.

Last month, Tillamook’s Paul Snyder, EVP of stewardship, spoke during the E+E Leader Solutions Summit. See the keynote with Kellogg here.