Unilever Launches Energy-Saving Laundry Capsule

Unilever announced the global launch of what it calls its most sustainable laundry capsule — the fastest growing detergent format in many parts of the world, according to the company.

Unilever’s biggest laundry brand, Dirt Is Good (also known as Persil, Skip and OMO), has introduced the newly designed capsule to help decarbonize the laundry process. The new capsules are packaged in a plastic-free, cardboard container, a move set to prevent over 6,000 metric tons of plastic entering the waste stream every year.

The formula contains biodegradable active ingredients that are 65% derived from plant sources, and the capsule membrane is fully biodegradable and the fastest dissolving on the market, designed to leave no residue on laundry. The new capsule sees its carbon footprint reduced by 16% (vs. current capsules), and when used in cold, short cycles, consumers can save up to 60% energy per use, says Unilever.

The laundry capsules will be packaged in a plastic-free cardboard box that was conceived in partnership with Graphic Packaging International. It will lock out moisture better than current plastic packaging and prevent capsules from sticking to each other. The box is easier to open and close, is child-proof, and fully recyclable; 50% of the cardboard comes from recycled sources and the rest from FSC-certified forests.

The company says that the new product, which will launch first in France before rolling out to other markets, is an example of Unilever’s Clean Future strategy. Announced in September 2020, the strategy aims to fundamentally change the way that some of the world’s best-known cleaning and laundry products are created, manufactured, and packaged.

In the past, Unilever has announced plans to eliminate fossil fuels from its cleaning products by 2030. The company anticipates moving to sourcing renewable or recycled carbon for cleaning and laundry product formulations.

Chemicals used in the manufacturer’s cleaning and laundry products make up 46% of their carbon footprint — the greatest percentage — across their life-cycle, according to Unilever. The company says that transitioning away from fossil fuel-derived chemicals is expected to reduce the formulations’ carbon footprint by as much as 20%.