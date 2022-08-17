If you've no account register here first time
US Steel, Equinor, and Shell to Develop Clean Energy Hub in the OH, PA, WV Region

(Credit: Pixabay)

United States Steel Corporation, Equinor US Holdings, and Shell US Gas & Power have entered into a non-exclusive Cooperation Agreement to advance a collaborative clean energy hub in the Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania region. The hub would focus on decarbonization opportunities that feature carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as hydrogen production and utilization. The development of this hub, and its associated infrastructure, would generate new, sustainable jobs, stimulate economic growth, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, according to the companies.

The regional CCUS and hydrogen hub aligns with both the United States’ and project partners’ ambitions to realize net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To support its development, Equinor and Shell will jointly apply for US Department of Energy funding designated for the creation of regional clean energy hubs. US Steel is evaluating the role it may play in the hub, including as a potential funding participant, customer, supplier, or partner.

With an abundance of low carbon gas, a robust industrial sector, and a skilled workforce, the tri-state region boasts the optimal location for a potential hub. Equinor and Shell are uniquely positioned to help develop a clean energy hub in the region with each having several operational projects around the world. And US Steel has a strategy focused on creating a more sustainable future for all its stakeholders.

To realize the true potential of a working hub, private and public engagement is critical. Equinor, Shell, and US Steel will be engaging the local industry, labor, educational institutions, and communities.

