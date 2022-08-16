Wells Fargo Issues $2 Billion Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond

Wells Fargo has announced the issuance of its second Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, a $2 billion bond that will finance projects and programs supporting housing affordability, economic opportunity, renewable energy, and clean transportation.

Five broker-dealers whose owners include people of color, women, and service-disabled veterans joined Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to serve as bookrunners for the issuance. They, along with 19 additional broker-dealers whose owners are also from underrepresented groups, will receive 75% of the underwriting fees from the transaction. BurgherGray LLP, a minority-owned law firm, was retained as issuer’s co-counsel for the offering, together with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as underwriters’ counsel.

The transaction priced on Aug. 8, 2022. Unless redeemed, the notes will pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 4.54% until Aug. 15, 2025, and then pay quarterly interest based on SOFR + 1.56% until the stated maturity date of Aug. 15, 2026.

As part of the company’s goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it has committed to deploy $500 billion in sustainable finance between 2021 and 2030.

In May of this year, Wells Fargo announced its interim targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions attributable to its financing activities in the Oil & Gas and Power sectors. The 2030 reduction targets for these sectors, based on a 2019 baseline, are:

Oil & Gas sector: 26% reduction in absolute emissions

Power sector: 60% reduction in portfolio emissions intensity

This is another part of the company’s work to reach net-zero by 2050, including client emissions attributable to its financing. The company intends to reach this net-zero ambition by continuing to work with its clients and providing the capital needed to meet demands.