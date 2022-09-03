3M Expands Decarbonization and Renewable Fuels R&D

3M is expanding research and development into emerging technologies focused on decarbonization and renewable fuels. Through cross-functional global teams, 3M Corporate Research and 3M Ventures, the company’s corporate venturing arm, 3M is investing in and developing materials for green hydrogen and low-carbon intensity energy separations.

3M developing solutions to lower carbon emissions

3M is applying materials science that could make the production of green hydrogen more cost-effective and efficient. Green hydrogen is a sustainable fuel source that is produced with renewable energy and does not release operational carbon emissions. This form of hydrogen could offer a solution for sectors that are hard to decarbonize, such as steel and long-haul transport. Leveraging support from the US Department of Energy (DOE), 3M is developing a catalyst technology used in water electrolysis, which is the primary means of green hydrogen production.

The 3M Nanostructured Supported Iridium Catalyst Powder reduces the amount of iridium, a rare precious metal, that is required to meet the stringent efficiency and lifetime requirements of water electrolyzers.

The catalyst technology can result in substantial cost savings for customers, reducing another barrier to the adoption and expansion of green hydrogen production.

Given that more than 95% of current hydrogen production is fossil-fuel based, 3M anticipates a substantial opportunity to address the needs of customers in the field of green hydrogen, a $450 million market in 2021 that is expected to grow to $4.3 billion by 2026.

3M is also using its expertise in membrane separation technologies to explore new applications in low-carbon intensity energy separations. While membrane separations are established technologies in various sectors—many of which 3M has advanced—the company believes new solutions can improve and scale up renewable fuel production, battery recycling, and decarbonization technologies like carbon capture.

This climate technology research would, when fully commercialized, help expand 3M’s portfolio of climate solutions, which includes a major focus on automotive electrification, and builds on external investments by 3M Ventures, which include ongoing support of the TPG Rise Climate fund.

3M Climate Innovations

These innovations represent a portion of 3M’s broader cross-industry climate portfolio, which has the potential to deliver scalable impact in some of the most critical industries, including manufacturing, transportation, construction, and retail. In addition to the green hydrogen catalyst technology, solutions include: