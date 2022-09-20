Amazon to Use Electrofuels in its Middle Mile Fleet

Amazon will begin using Infinium Electrofuels in the retailer’s middle mile fleet as an ultra-low carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The clean burning electrofuels will be produced for Amazon by Infinium at one of the world’s first electrofuels production facilities, located in Texas.

Infinium Electrofuels, which are produced from carbon dioxide waste and renewable power, can be dropped into Amazon trucks with no engine modifications as an immediate replacement to petroleum-based fuel. These electrofuels dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions over traditional fossil fuels, making them among the strongest ultra-low carbon alternatives to traditional fuel without requiring costly engine modifications.

With the transportation sector accounting for approximately 25% of all CO2 emissions globally according to the UN Environment Programme, the ability to reduce emissions from trucks, airplanes, and ships without modifying existing infrastructure is critical to reaching a decarbonized world and a vision of net-zero CO2 emissions.

The Infinium Electrofuels production facility in Texas will use approximately 18,000 tons per year of CO2 waste that would have otherwise been released into the atmosphere, producing enough electrofuels to power vehicles in Amazon’s middle mile fleet for approximately 5 million miles per year. The Infinium facility is due to begin production in 2023, and Amazon plans to initially begin using the electrofuels in the Southern California region.

Amazon previously supported Infinium’s development of electrofuels technology through two rounds of investment through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion venture investment program that specifically invests in companies building technologies, products and services that will help Amazon and others accelerate the path toward net zero carbon future. While the new agreement is focused on providing Infinium Electrofuels for Amazon’s middle mile fleet, Electrofuels can also be used to power airplanes and used as an ultra-low carbon fuel alternative in the production of plastics and other industrial materials.