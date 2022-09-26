BIC Joins 1% for the Planet

BIC has joined global environmental action network, 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales from its eco-friendly product line, BIC ReVolution, to support nonprofit organizations making a positive impact on the environment. Each BIC ReVolution product is made of at least 50% recycled plastic, with the paperboard used in packaging made of 100% recycled and recyclable content. The BIC ReVolution line contains pens, pencils, and more, and features a retractable ballpoint pen made from 73% ocean-bound recycled plastic, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a coastline or waterway leading to the ocean.

BIC’s dedication to sustainable product innovation is anchored by an eco-design process that aims to increase the use of alternative and recycled materials in both existing and new products. BIC ReVolution products are made from the fewest materials possible in facilities powered by 100% renewable energy. Highlights from the product line include:

BIC ReVolution Ocean Retractable Ball Pens – Made of 73% recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean.

– Made of 73% recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, which is plastic collected from within 50 kilometers of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean. BIC ReVolution Clic Stic Retractable Ball Pens – Reliable, retractable ball pen equipped with a comfortable round barrel and made of 62% recycled plastic.

– Reliable, retractable ball pen equipped with a comfortable round barrel and made of 62% recycled plastic. BIC ReVolution Correction Tape – Strong, tear-resistant tape, with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes and made of 56% recycled plastic.

– Strong, tear-resistant tape, with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes and made of 56% recycled plastic. BIC ReVolution Mechanical Pencils – Equipped with three 90mm long-lasting leads and made of 65% recycled plastic.

– Equipped with three 90mm long-lasting leads and made of 65% recycled plastic. BIC ReVolution Permanent Markers – Equipped with fine point, featuring long-lasting ink in bold colors, and made of 51% recycled plastic (excluding the ink system).

– Equipped with fine point, featuring long-lasting ink in bold colors, and made of 51% recycled plastic (excluding the ink system). BIC ReVolution Round Stic Ballpoint Pens – Long-lasting ball pen with flexible round barrel and made of 74% recycled plastic.

Company-wide, 100% of BIC packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025; and by 2030, BIC will use 50% non-virgin plastic in its products. The Company is also investing globally in new manufacturing methods to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions, with the goal of 50% reduction in Scope 1, and 100% reduction in Scope 2, by 2030.

To contribute to the circular economy, BIC maintains large-scale recycling programs in several countries in partnership with TerraCycle to collect and recycle plastic products that local waste disposal and management services do not. Since 2011, more than 64 million items have been recycled through these programs.