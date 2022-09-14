Bioenergy with Carbon Capture Industry Expected to Grow in the Coming Years

The global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow at a significant rate throughout 2023-2027, according to a new report by Research and Markets.

The report, “Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By End Use, By Technology, By Form of Energy, By Application, By Region” outlines the rising demand for biofuels and a surge in the production of biofuels to obtain energy from biomass.

Fossil fuel combustion emits a considerable amount of carbon during various forms of electricity generation. Carbon capture and storage is used to reduce carbon emissions or to use them in a way that do not harm the environment. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage is a beneficial technology that removes carbon from the atmosphere while producing renewable energy in the form of heat, electricity, and transportation fuels.

Fuel demand has increased due to rising need for power generation and consumption. Due to increasing concerns about excessive fuel use, the demand for biofuels is increasing. To balance production and consumption, various methods of bio-fuel generation are used, and thus biofuels’ growing demand is driving the growth of the global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market in the next five years.

Although some biofuel production is natural, its utilization and increasing production require technological advancements in manufacturing units, chemical procedure conductions, and engine remodelings so that biofuels can be used instead of fossil fuels. For example, specifically built electric automobiles are made that run on electricity rather than oil or petroleum products. The government is assisting research groups and market companies in investing in research and new product development so that more industrial processes and manufacturing units can operate on bio-fuels and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Research and Markets has also recently released reports on the sustainable packaging industry, as well as building energy management.