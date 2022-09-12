ClimateTrade Releases a Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies

ClimateTrade, a blockchain-based climate solutions provider, has released its first US-focused white paper, “A Comprehensive Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies.“ Targeted toward US corporations, the white paper lays out several of the key decisions a business must make to decarbonize, what the available options are, and how a company can move forward to achieve sustainable and positive environmental impact, all while continuing to grow.

With a policy-focused foreword by Michael Green, ClimateTrade’s recently announced US Business and Policy Advisor, the white paper provides a detailed explanation of what calculating, reducing, and offsetting emissions entails, with technical information about emissions scopes, the GHG Protocol methodology, life cycle assessment, marginal cost of abatement, and several other concepts related to decarbonization. Additionally, it analyzes the state of carbon markets in the US, identifies top US players in terms of climate action, and explains how to offset CO2 emissions on the voluntary carbon market.

The white paper draws inspiration from the top US sustainability players and provides a complete guide to corporate decarbonization. To support companies in their efforts to design efficient and cost-effective net zero strategies, the white paper outlines:

How to calculate, reduce, and offset your emissions according to the best practices

Outlines the US companies with the best net zero strategies

How to navigate climate pledges and the US carbon market

What leaders are doing in four key sectors: finance, tourism, tech, and food

In January, the World Economic Forum released a framework with ideas to move toward net zero targets, including investing in digital, smart, and distributed renewable energy technologies.

According to the WEF, financial barriers exist in making such improvements, and the organization hopes its Net-Zero Carbon Cities Building Value Framework will help break down those hurdles. The framework is designed to create a standard approach to decision making across sectors that recognizes the importance of environmental and systemic outcomes and speed, and advances investment in improving buildings.