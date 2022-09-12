If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

ClimateTrade Releases a Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies

efficient net zero strategies
(Credit: ClimateTrade)

ClimateTrade, a blockchain-based climate solutions provider, has released its first US-focused white paper, “A Comprehensive Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies. Targeted toward US corporations, the white paper lays out several of the key decisions a business must make to decarbonize, what the available options are, and how a company can move forward to achieve sustainable and positive environmental impact, all while continuing to grow.

With a policy-focused foreword by Michael Green, ClimateTrade’s recently announced US Business and Policy Advisor, the white paper provides a detailed explanation of what calculating, reducing, and offsetting emissions entails, with technical information about emissions scopes, the GHG Protocol methodology, life cycle assessment, marginal cost of abatement, and several other concepts related to decarbonization. Additionally, it analyzes the state of carbon markets in the US, identifies top US players in terms of climate action, and explains how to offset CO2 emissions on the voluntary carbon market.

The white paper draws inspiration from the top US sustainability players and provides a complete guide to corporate decarbonization. To support companies in their efforts to design efficient and cost-effective net zero strategies, the white paper outlines:

  • How to calculate, reduce, and offset your emissions according to the best practices
  • Outlines the US companies with the best net zero strategies
  • How to navigate climate pledges and the US carbon market
  • What leaders are doing in four key sectors: finance, tourism, tech, and food

In January, the World Economic Forum released a framework with ideas to move toward net zero targets, including investing in digital, smart, and distributed renewable energy technologies.

According to the WEF, financial barriers exist in making such improvements, and the organization hopes its Net-Zero Carbon Cities Building Value Framework will help break down those hurdles. The framework is designed to create a standard approach to decision making across sectors that recognizes the importance of environmental and systemic outcomes and speed, and advances investment in improving buildings. 

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Ron Rubin Winery Earns B Corp Certification
Ron Rubin Winery Earns B Corp Certification
Notre Dame Dedicates Hydro Facility as Renewable Energy Efforts Grow
Notre Dame Dedicates Hydro Facility as Renewable Energy Efforts Grow
Patch Raises $55 Million to Enhance Carbon Credit Platform
Patch Raises $55 Million to Enhance Carbon Credit Platform
San Diego Gas & Electric Embarks on Hydrogen Project to Help Decarbonize California
San Diego Gas & Electric Embarks on Hydrogen Project to Help Decarbonize California
﻿
[countdown date="19 July 2022" timezone="-5" hour="3" format="dHM" event="Register for the 2022 E+E Leader Solutions Summit today!"] open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.