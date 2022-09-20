If you've no account register here first time
Comcast Cable Plans to Double Network Energy Efficiency by 2030

Technology
(Credit: Pixabay)

Comcast Cable plans to double its network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity per consumed terabyte of data in half.

Comcast has been investing in a nationwide network transformation to virtual, cloud-based technologies that offer faster broadband speeds, greater reliability, and improved energy efficiency. The new virtualized platform includes more centralized locations for headends, hubs, and data centers that are more efficient than previous technologies, requiring less hardware, less space, and less energy per byte.

Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations. With purchased electricity accounting for the majority of its emissions, Comcast is investing in clean, renewable energy to power its network and operations, as well as shifting to newer, more energy-efficient technologies and facilities to deliver more data with less energy per byte.

Additionally, Comcast has purchased and gifted renewable energy certificates to power SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 with 100% clean energy.

In March, Comcast announced it is ramping up its clean energy efforts by acquiring 250 megawatts of solar electricity that will power nearly 12% of its operations in the United States.

The company purchased the solar power from Constellation and the agreement supports construction of the Blue Sky Solar Project in Illinois. The clean energy will mostly go toward powering Comcast’s Mid-Atlantic region operations.

