Cox Automotive Mobility Initiatives Encourage Expanded Electric Fleets

Cox Automotive Mobility is enhancing fleet electrification by expanding its mobile charging services, building a training center for electric vehicle fleet technicians, and modernizing engine refurbishment services.

Overall, the company says it will make at least half of its fleet achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2030. Cox Automotive Mobility says in addition to modernizing its fleet it is working to develop tools so that other businesses it works with can make similar transitions.

The company says it will help enhance electric fleet adoption with an on-demand, mobile charging service. The program will help fleet owners decrease vehicle downtime with proper servicing of electric vehicle batteries and optimization of charging cycles, according to the company.

Cox Automotive Mobility has more than 500 service trucks equipped with mobile charging capabilities. The company is adding 350 trucks capable of providing the service within the next year.

Charging infrastructure is among the most important pieces of increasing the implementation of electric fleets. Several companies have added charging infrastructure and management platforms in recent months, including TeraWatt receiving more than $1 billion in funding to expand its charging hubs for commercial fleets. The United States recently approved $900 million in charging infrastructure plans for 35 states.

Additionally, the company wants to modernize fleets with electric conversion capabilities. Cox Automotive Mobility’s Fleet Services has converted one of its trucks from an internal combustion engine to an electric vehicle with plans to convert more. The company says the capability could also help companies tackle supply chain issues that may hamper obtaining new electric vehicles for their fleets.

Converting internal combustion engines to electric vehicles costs anywhere from $8,000 to $88,000 per vehicle, according to Treehugger, and Science Direct reports that regulations determining if the vehicles can remain on the road exist in some countries.

Cox Automotive Mobility is also adding to its fleet enhancements an electric vehicle technician training and certification program. The company will launch its Advanced EV Training Center at FleeTec Academy in Indianapolis during the fourth quarter of 2022 and hopes to eventually help train electric vehicle technicians from other companies as another way to grow an infrastructure for electric fleets.

The company is also continuing its work with EV Battery Solutions to tackle issues surrounding recycling, repairs, remanufacturing, and refurbishment of batteries. Through its Emerging Ventures business, Cox Automotive Mobility is also analyzing battery health to provide research and development for fleet electrification.

Cox Automotive, which is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, includes brands Autotrader, Dealer.com, Dealertrack, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim, NextGear Capital, VinSolutions, vAuto, and Xtime.