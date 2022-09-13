ESG Workflow Solution for Complex Manufacturers Announced by Assent

Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announced today the release of its new cloud native ESG solution, Assent ESG, which includes enhanced global supply chain reporting capabilities across critical topics such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, child labor, human slavery and trafficking, and others. The SaaS-based platform is complemented by Assent’s unique service offering that provides complex manufacturers with access to regulatory experts to help them prepare for upcoming and expanded supply chain reporting requirements, identify material risks and maintain market access. Manufacturers, such as those in the industrial manufacturing, electronics, medical device, automotive as well as aerospace and defense industries, will now have a complete ESG workflow solution.

As complex manufacturers face increased market pressures from investors, regulators, and customers, accurate ESG supply chain reporting and management is an increasingly critical business imperative. Many newly proposed regulations will transform ESG reporting in the next 12 months. With up to 90% of complex manufacturers’ environmental impact in their supply chain, companies need to rethink their current approaches to manage supply chain ESG risks and position themselves for success in the future.

Full press release can be found here.

For more information about Assent’s new ESG solution or to request a demo, please visit: https://www.assent.com/solutions/esg-supply-chain/esg-reporting/

Assent is the supply chain sustainability management solution dedicated to helping complex manufacturers bring responsible products to the world. Because supply chains were never built with sustainability in mind, Assent goes deep: past the suppliers of parts, down to the parts of parts and beyond, to map the entire complex manufacturing genome. Shaped by regulatory experts, customers, and suppliers, Assent is the foundation for cross-enterprise sustainability. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Assent employs more than 1,000 team members dedicated to customers across the globe. Assent reveals what’s hidden, validates what’s good, and helps eliminate unwanted surprises so the world’s forward-thinking complex manufacturing companies can become more sustainable businesses. Learn more about deep sustainability – from product compliance to ESG – at assent.com or join us at Assent Careers.