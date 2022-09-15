If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Ferguson Pilots Ford’s Fuel Cell Prototype Work Truck

fuel cell technology
(Credit: Ferguson Enterprises)

Ferguson Enterprises has announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to place a F550 Fuel Cell Prototype Chassis Work Truck in service within Ferguson’s daily fleet operations for six months. Participation in Ford’s F550 Fuel Cell Prototype Work Truck, a DOE SuperTruck 3 Initiative, will help Ferguson to reduce Scope 1 emissions from its fleet.

This pilot program aims to evaluate how fuel cell technology will operate within the Ferguson fleet while providing real-world usage data to Ford. Ferguson will provide Ford with vehicle data and feedback about the technology to help Ford better define the engineering requirements for commercial vehicle duty cycles. This data will be used to address ongoing industry challenges within the medium-duty and heavy-duty segments, like battery range and payload capacity, that have prevented faster conversion to environmentally friendlier options. As part of this collaboration, Ferguson will also prepare a location in Charlotte, NC for the installation of temporary infrastructure equipment for the duration of the pilot.

This pilot program with Ford will help Ferguson’s previously announced pilot program to launch 30 class 6 through 8 all-electric delivery trucks in its fleet in collaboration with Holman and Electrada. The fleet management and electrification solutions enable Ferguson to deploy medium and heavy-duty all-electric vehicles throughout California and improve the development of the necessary charging and energy management infrastructure.

In a press release, Ford noted that this collaboration with Ferguson is a strong example of the potential of fuel cell propulsion systems and how they might address the application gaps that battery electric vehicles just can’t fulfill. The potential of hydrogen, the most plentiful element on the planet, coupled with fuel cell technology has tremendous potential to power larger, heavier commercial vehicles while still delivering zero tailpipe emissions.

This isn’t the first pilot program that Ford has been involved in this year: FedEx Office is piloting the use of Ford E-Transit electric vans in nine markets for its same-day delivery services.

The company will use 10 of the vans in its FedEx SameDay City network as it works toward transitioning its entire pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emissions vehicles by 2040. That goal aligns with the overall fleet electrification target for FedEx. 

Whitepapers

3 Top Tips to a Comprehensive Water Stewardship Program

Case Study: Fareva: Dishing Out a Big Dose of Sustainability

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Meta, REsurety, Broad Reach Power Launch Energy Storage Group
Meta, REsurety, Broad Reach Power Launch Energy Storage Group
Waste Management Acquires Avangard Innovative to Increase Plastic Recycling
Waste Management Acquires Avangard Innovative to Increase Plastic Recycling
Dow Is Buying Renewables and Cutting Waste In Its Environmental Quests
Dow Is Buying Renewables and Cutting Waste In Its Environmental Quests
48 MW of Solar Power Supplied to BASF's Freeport Site through PPA
48 MW of Solar Power Supplied to BASF’s Freeport Site through PPA
﻿
[countdown date="19 July 2022" timezone="-5" hour="3" format="dHM" event="Register for the 2022 E+E Leader Solutions Summit today!"] open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.