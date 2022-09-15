IBM Unveils a Server that Can Reduce Energy Consumption by 75%

IBM has unveiled the next generation of its LinuxONE server, a Linux and Kubernetes-based platform designed to support thousands of workloads with the footprint of a single system. IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 reduce’s clients’ energy consumption by, for example, consolidating Linux workloads on five IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions. This can reduce energy consumption by 75%, space by 50%, and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.

According to an IBM IBV study, 48% of CEOs across industries say increasing sustainability is one of the highest priorities for their organization in the next two to three years. However, 51% also cite sustainability as among their greatest challenges in that same timeframe, with lack of data insights, unclear ROI, and technology barriers as hurdles. For these CEOs, scaling their business with modern infrastructure can often be one of the barriers to achieving sustainability goals.

How it Works

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 is an engineered scale-out-on-scale-up system designed to enable clients to run workloads at sustained high density and increase capacity by turning on unused cores without increasing their energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, clients can track energy consumption with IBM Instana Observability on LinuxONE.

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 will be generally available globally on September 14, 2022, with entry and mid-range systems to follow in 1H 2023.

Case Study

Shifts in the global economy have driven volatility and require flexibility in operational and technical decision-making. The LinuxONE also offers cloud-like flexibility. With a system built for rebalancing of resources in combination with on demand capacity, workloads can scale-up and scale-out non-disruptively.

At Citi, the bank’s sustainability strategy is driven by a commitment to advance solutions that address climate change and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Operationally, Citi is focused on reducing the environmental footprint of its facilities, including through improving hosting densities with lower power consumption. Citi is hosting MongoDB on IBM LinuxONE, leveraging the platform’s security and resiliency, as well as elastic capacity to address unexpected demand.