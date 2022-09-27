MAN Energy Solutions Targets Production Site Emissions Reductions

Through increased use of sustainable technologies, retrofits, and clean fuels, MAN Energy Solutions says it plans to reduce emissions from its production facilities by 50% through 2030 and focus on decarbonization and circular manufacturing throughout its operations.

The German company that produces engines, turbo-machinery, and energy platforms released its corporate responsibility report outlining its sustainability goals. In addition to cutting facility emissions, the targets include decarbonizing its maritime business by 2030, expanding its retrofit business, and monitoring supply chain operations.

Technologies that MAN Energy Solutions is advancing include using heat pumps and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The company says its business should include carbon-neutral operations across all its products.

MAN Energy Solutions says it has made progress on these goals by reducing the amount of waste it generated by 40% since 2020, and energy consumption by 20% since 2021. The company also says all the energy it has purchased this year for its European sites has been from renewable sources.

Additionally, MAN Energy Solutions is focused on converting diesel engines to run on liquefied natural gas or climate-neutral fuels like synthetic natural gas, green methanol, and ammonia. Over the next few years, the company plans to invest more than $480 million in green fuels made from hydrogen.

Hydrogen production is increasing as a clean and renewable energy source and especially is a focus in Europe where several large production facilities are in the works.

As an effort to help the maritime industry lower emissions, MAN Energy Solutions says it is developing an ammonia-based engine that will be available by 2024, as well as a retrofit engine by 2025. The engines will also be compatible with methanol and liquefied natural gas. The company also says it is building the world’s largest methanol ship engine, which can reduce carbon emissions by 89%.

The maritime industry, which accounts for about 3% of the world’s emissions, has been working to increase its sustainability. Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels is an example of that work as it aims to get all cargo freight owners to transition to zero-carbon ships by 2040.

To aid in lowering the emissions at production facilities the company is investing in energy management systems. The goal also includes emissions outside of production, such as administrative areas and test engine runs, which are required for maritime operations.

MAN Energy Solutions says its purchase of renewable energy for its production facilities saved 30,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2021. Overall, the company says it receives 52% of its energy from renewable sources. In terms of a circular economy, MAN Energy Solutions says it is constantly optimizing its waste and recycling management, improving retrofits, and using nearly all secondary materials for its gray cast iron in 2021.