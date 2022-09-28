Mars Shifts to 15% PCR Packaging for its Candy Jars

Mars is packaging its pantry-sized treats in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars that have been optimized to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). Berry Global, a packaging company, and Mars will launch the new jars for the M&M’s, Skittles, and Starburst brands later this month.

The easy-grip square jars are produced at Berry’s manufacturing facility, using a single-pellet, food-grade resin to assure a clean, consistent substrate sourced from mechanical recycling. With a history of results in light-weighting, Mars chose the new packaging that includes PCR. In addition to the inclusion of PCR, the jar is also widely recyclable.

The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year. For the 81- and 87-ounce jars, Berry was also able to reduce the weight by 10 grams per jar, saving 374 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

As part of Mars’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to reimagine and redesign its packaging. The company has set an aggressive, science-based strategy to innovate its packaging and this change to 15% PCR for these large-format jars is a significant step towards a more sustainable future, the company says.